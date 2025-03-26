Commissioners to host hearing for transit costs

By Thomas Clapper

FPS Staff Writer

Carroll County commissioners discuss office space at the Moody Avenue annex building and are visited by Carroll County Transit Director Sonja Trbovich at their March 24 meeting.

Trbovich explained she completes cost allocations every year and, in 2023, she had not been changing the fully allocated costs at that time. The Ohio Department of Transportation says she needs to do this. This means her contracts increased from $1.75 to $2.50 per mile. In June, this will go up to $2.97 per mile.

As a result of this increase, general public fares need to be increased as well to coincide with contract rates. Her recommendation is to increase within-village rates to $4 per mile in village and $6 per mile in the county. Also, costs will be based on mileage amounts, including: 0–50 miles is $20 one way, 51–100 miles is $40 one way, and 101–150 miles is $60 one way.

Commissioners have to approve the public hearing, then Trbovich must wait for a 30-day period for comments. For the final step, all will be submitted to the state for approval.

Commissioners approved the hearing, with the date set for Thursday, April 24, at 9:30 a.m. during the Carroll County Commissioners open session meeting.

In an unrelated matter, the Moody Avenue annex building office space was discussed. Commissioners named and approved the following proposed offices to move to the annex building: Job and Family Services, OhioMeansJobs, Child Support Agency, Emergency Management Agency, Board of Elections, OSU Extension Office and the coroner’s office. There will be outside storage rooms available for any of these offices that are in need.

Commissioners said multiple rooms are still available, including a conference room in the back that is open for anyone in the county to use. There is also a kitchen off the conference room for use.

Commissioner Donald Leggett II said he has been in discussions with all of the offices.

Commissioner Robert Wirkner stated there will be space in case the courthouse needs to be evacuated, including for the courts.

“County business can still go on if something would ever happen at the courthouse,” said Wirkner.

Commissioner Chris Modranski said they will be saving $20,000 a year and $15,000 on rent by moving these agencies.

“We can liquidate the three buildings and also satisfy the need for disaster preparedness,” said Modranski.

Wirkner said he is impressed with how it is going and is happy with the quality of the work.

Leggett said he agrees the people have been doing a very good job.

In other business, commissioners:

– Paid the bills of $21,017.37.

– Approved a motion to have IT Specialist Jason Rutledge be responsible for getting internet in the annex building.