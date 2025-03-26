Mytinger named Minerva administrator

By Thomas Clapper

FPS Staff Writer

Newly hired Minerva Village Administrator Greg Mytinger is starting out with a planning, team-based mindset.

“I look forward to putting together a team and working with staff members who have a lot of institutional knowledge that helps and brings different perspectives,” said Mytinger. “Being able to work with those from the area is a huge benefit.”

Mytinger is from Chillicothe and graduated from Kent State University, then Ashland University with a master’s (MBA) in business. His degree from Kent State was in service management, and he worked in YMCAs and the City of Massillon’s recreation department. He was the parks and recreation director for Streetsboro for 13 years.

“With my background being in parks and recreation, I understand how events enhance and build a community,” said Mytinger. “This is my second week of employment in Minerva, and right now I am learning a lot and seeing what projects are ongoing and where things are. I have been enjoying familiarizing myself around town and meeting lots of people.”

Mytinger is aware of current plans, such as replacing waterlines and the potential creation of a new community center. He explained that through parks and recreation, he was able to host several programs, community events, and beautification events and was involved in having a community center built in Streetsboro. He noted Minerva is in a unique situation as part of Stark, Carroll, and Columbiana counties.

“My wife, Erica, is originally from Carrollton, so I was a bit familiar with the area,” said Mytinger. “From what I have known and seen, Minerva is a pretty tight-knit community with lots of opportunities for development and growth. I am very excited about the downtown area, and the Minerva Area Chamber of Commerce is doing great work with events.”

Mytinger said he would like to put together a five-year plan for capital improvements that makes sense with the budget and the community.

“I am excited to get started and thankful to the Village of Minerva for this opportunity.”

Mytinger says for anyone with questions or concerns, feel free to email him directly at gmytinger@ci.minerva.oh.us.