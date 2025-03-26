Over 100 participate in Walk22 despite weather

By Thomas Clapper

FPS Staff Writer

Over 100 participants braved the rainy weather for the Walk22 charity event at Malvern Hornet Stadium at Malvern Village Park on March 22. The event was organized by Daystar Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and held in honor of LCpl Jacob D. Crewson and his mother, Jennifer Costello—the brother and mother of Daystar Sales Manager Zac Crewson.

The event raised approximately $4,400, and the donation site remains open for anyone who couldn’t attend due to the weather at https://give.mission22.com/event/walk-22/e666210.

The mission of the event was to honor and remember Jacob D. Crewson and Jennifer Costello and, in doing so, uplift the legacy of the many other veterans who have also perished due to their invisible wounds. Daystar’s goal was “to bring awareness to their sacrifices and struggles, and ultimately, contribute to a future in which our nation’s bravest heroes are respected and carefully cared for.”

“I have known Zac for a little over a year, and his story is the foundation of what we are doing today,” said Daystar General Manager/Chief Operations Manager Dan Millat. “We appreciate everyone showing up despite the weather.”

Millat asked for those who served in the military to raise their hands. “You are appreciated, we appreciate your service and appreciate you showing up.”

Millat then introduced Zac Crewson, who explained the story of his brother Jacob, who served in the United States Marine Corps from 2015 to 2019 and was stationed at Camp Lejeune.

“In March of 2022, my little brother LCpl Jacob Crewson took his own life,” said Crewson. “We saw life after service with him and have an understanding of what that might look like for many veterans. Less than twelve months later, we lost our mother to suicide as well. With that being said, we see what happens to bereaving families after losing somebody to suicide. My goal when we do these things is to get together to say no Marine or active service member or mother should have to feel what we have gone through and what our family has dealt with.”

Participants were encouraged to walk 22 laps if able, but it was not required. Donation proceeds went to Mission22, a nonprofit organization that provides support to veterans and their families when they need it most—now.