Voter registration deadline

The deadline to register to vote or update name or address information for the May 6, 2025, Special Election is Monday, April 7, by 9 p.m.

The Carroll County Board of Elections office, located on the ground level of the Carroll County Courthouse in Carrollton, will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. that day to accommodate voters.

This election includes Ohio Issue 2, the Local Public Infrastructure Bond Amendment, according to Deloris Kean, director of elections.

To vote in the Special Election, a person must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old on or before May 6, 2025, a resident of Ohio for at least 30 days prior to the election and registered to vote at least 30 days before the election.

Registered voters who have moved within the state or county or changed their name must update their information with the Board of Elections, Kean noted.

Carroll County residents may register or update their information at the Board of Elections office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., or online using the Ohio Secretary of State’s Online Voter Registration System at https://olvr.ohiosos.gov. For more information, call 330-627-2610.