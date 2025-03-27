Cheyenne Bennett earns student honor

Southern Local High School senior Cheyenne Bennett has been chosen the Salineville Kiwanis Student of the Month for March.

Bennett, the daughter of Steve and Terri Bennett of Salineville, holds a 4.44 GPA and is ranked second in her class. She has demonstrated excellent academic performance at Southern Local, having been on the “All A” Honor Roll throughout her entire high school career and earning a Student Spotlight nomination all four years.

She currently serves as secretary of both the senior class and Student Council, vice president of the National Honor Society, Varsity Club co-officer, and athletic student aid for Athletic Director Bob Shansky.

Bennett is also a member of the Blue Crew and yearbook staff. Additionally, she has participated in community service by tutoring elementary students and acting as a counselor at Camp Fitch.

She is a three-letter winner in volleyball and received both Second Team EOAC and Honorable Mention OVAC honors in 2024, as well as Honorable Mention from the District I Volleyball Coaches Association.

Upon graduation, she plans to attend Walsh University to major in nursing.