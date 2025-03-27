CHS Band earns excellent district rating

The 68-member Carrollton High School Concert Band received an Excellent rating at the District 8 Ohio Music Education Association’s adjudicated event, held March 14 at North Canton Hoover High School. The band, under the direction of Head Director David Dickerhoof and Assistant Director Lori Stadler, performed a prepared program in front of a panel of judges and was evaluated on various elements of musicality, technique, and overall ensemble performance.

The group, comprised of students in grades 9 through 12, has been working diligently to prepare for this performance, including rehearsals with six different college band directors throughout the spring season. These clinicians provided valuable feedback and professional insight, helping to refine the band’s sound.

“The band, which played extremely well, has had the privilege of working with six different college band directors this spring. All of our clinicians have been very impressed with the chosen literature and commented on how diverse our program is this year,” said Dickerhoof.

The exposure to diverse musical styles and techniques contributed to the growth of the ensemble and helped the students elevate their level of performance.

“This has had a real impact on our overall ensemble sound and success this school year. Mrs. Stadler and I are extremely proud of the musical accomplishments the students have made this school year,” he added.

The Carrollton band program continues to maintain a strong presence in District 8, and the Excellent rating is a reflection of the hard work and dedication from both students and staff.