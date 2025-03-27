Danielle Hawk named next Brown Local superintendent

At a special board meeting on March 27th, the Brown Local School District Board of Education accepted the resignation of Mark Scott as District Superintendent. The board is proud to announce the appointment of Danielle Hawk as the district’s new Superintendent, effective August 1, 2025.

With over two decades of experience in education and a passion for academic excellence, Hawk is set to lead the district in a positive direction.

Hawk has served as the principal of Malvern Elementary for the past six years, where she has been instrumental in fostering a positive school culture, building strong relationships, and enhancing the educational experience for students and staff. A commitment to student success, staff development, and community engagement have been keys to her success and leadership. Hawk has demonstrated a strong commitment to academic excellence. Most recently, Malvern Elementary was honored with the Ohio Momentum Award from the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce for its substantial increases in academic achievement and early literacy scores.

Prior to her tenure as principal, Hawk dedicated 18 years to teaching middle school at Minerva Local Schools, where she was recognized for her dedication to student achievement and innovative teaching strategies. Her career reflects her commitment to education and a strong belief in the power of learning to transform lives.

“Being chosen for this role is both humbling and an incredible honor,” said Hawk. “Malvern is a community rich with deep-rooted traditions and unwavering pride in its schools. I have been fortunate to serve here for six years, and I am excited to continue leading and supporting the district in this new capacity. I look forward to working alongside our talented educators, students, and families to build on our tradition of excellence and create new opportunities for success.”

Education has always been at the heart of Hawk’s journey, a value instilled in her by her parents, both lifelong educators. Hawk learned a deep appreciation for education and the value of hard work from an early age. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from the University of Mount Union. Additionally, she has master’s degrees in Teaching and Learning from Nova Southeastern University and in Educational Leadership from the American College of Education and obtained her superintendent’s license from Youngstown State University.

Beyond her professional achievements, Hawk and her husband, Aaron, are actively involved in the local educational community. Aaron serves as the Director and Consultant of Building and Grounds for the Stark County Education Service Center and is a current member of the West Branch Board of Education. Together, they have three sons: Hayden, a 2022 West Branch Local Schools graduate, is a junior at the University of Toledo pursuing a degree in electrical engineering. Carter, a 2024 graduate, works at Pauli Electric and is training to become a journeyman electrician. Logan is an eighth grader at West Branch Middle School.

Hawk will officially assume the role of Superintendent of Brown Local Schools on August 1, 2025, following the transition of Mark Scott to Superintendent of Minerva Local Schools. Scott, who has led Brown Local since April 1, 2020, has worked closely with Hawk throughout his tenure to increase student achievement, enhance district climate and culture, and successfully implement numerous district-wide initiatives. The district is poised to continue its momentum with Hawk’s leadership and dedication.

Reflecting on his time at Brown Local, Scott shared:

“I want to thank the Board of Education, staff, students, parents, and the entire Malvern community. Malvern is a special place with an incredible spirit of community support and pride. I am so proud of all we have accomplished together. Mrs. Hawk is a dynamic leader, and I am confident she will continue to guide Brown Local to success.”

The Malvern School District is confident that Hawk’s leadership, experience, and vision will ensure a bright future for its students and the entire school community.



Brown Local Schools Board of Education President Tami Hulit released a statement about the outgoing Superintendent Mark Scott as well as the incoming Superintendent Danielle Hawk.

“On behalf of the Brown Local Board of Education, we thank Mark Scott for his leadership over the past five years. From day one, Mr. Scott embraced our district with his whole heart, making every day ‘A Great Day to be a Malvern Hornet.’ Mark’s impact will be felt for years to come.”

“We are thrilled to announce Danielle Hawk as our new superintendent. Danielle has been an outstanding principal, and we are confident she will continue to excel in this new leadership role. Her dedication and strong connection with staff and parents have helped create an incredible climate and culture at Malvern Elementary School. Danielle’s tireless work and commitment to Brown Local make her more than deserving of this opportunity. We are excited to see the positive impact she will continue to make on our district’s future.”