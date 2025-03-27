Hop on over to the 2025 Eggstravaganza

Get ready for an egg-citing morning of fun! Carroll County’s 2025 Eggstravaganza will take place Saturday, April 12, from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Ashton Building at the Carroll County Fairgrounds on state Route 9 (North Lisbon Street) in Carrollton.

The event, sponsored by Carroll County Community Commissions, will feature a delicious breakfast, bike raffle, fun activities, engaging presentations and plenty of goodies. The Easter Bunny will also make a special appearance. Attendees are encouraged to bring a camera for photos.

The Eggstravaganza is a collaborative effort supported by several local organizations, including Carroll County 4-H, Carroll County Chamber and Convention Visitors Bureau, Carroll County Farm Bureau, Carroll County Library, Carroll County Parks and Recreation, Carroll County General Health District and Empower Youth Coalition, Carrollton FFA, Carrollton First United Methodist Church, FFA Camp Muskingum, Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church and Sandy Valley FFA.

Donations are now being accepted. Contributions should be made payable to Carroll County Community Commissions and mailed to 3266 Dyewood Road SW, Carrollton, OH 44615. Your support will help make this community celebration a memorable and fun-filled experience for all.

Kim Davis Insurance Agency, LLC and McFadden Insurance Agency are generously supplying bikes for the event. Organizers said community generosity helps make the event even more exciting.