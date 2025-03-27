Malvern High School to stage Band Geeks

By Don Rutledge

The musical Band Geeks by Tommy Newman will be performed April 11 and 12 by Malvern High School’s theatre department with two 7 p.m. performances.

There will be no pre-sales, but tickets can be purchased at the door at $7 per student and $10 per adult.

Following is a recap of the program, according to Ashley Seifert, assistant director:

With summer coming to an end, the Cuyahoga High Marching Beavers are preparing to entertain at another highly anticipated football season. But with dwindling band members and huge budget cuts, the Beavers are threatened with extinction.

Tuba-playing band captain Elliott and his best friend, perfectionist flutist Laura, are determined to save the Beavers and play at the Festival of Champions. However, when ex-football player Jake is forced to join the band in order to graduate, the already rough-around-the-edges marching band begins to fall out of step. Can Elliott and Laura find a way to unite the band and save senior year?

The cast is as follows:

– David Krutilek Jr. as Elliott, the band captain who pushes too hard for the attention his parents lavish on his weatherman brother. Elliott is overweight, but appealing. Tuba player.

– Jacob McClelland as Jake, removed from the football team at a rival school. He’s none too pleased to join the band. Like all tough guys, he is protecting a badly scarred interior life. Drummer.

– Bella Potter as Laura, a girl with low self-esteem and practical to a fault. She is a people pleaser. Flute player.

– Tyler Witherow as Spitz, a showoff trumpeter with more bravado than talent, very pleased with himself. Suburban kid trying to be “street.” Trumpet player.

– Riley Spencer as Natalia, Eastern European exchange student, wise and wry. Trumpet player.

– Andersen Myers as Stewart, Ms. Dixon’s asthmatic son. He is the youngest member of the band, trying to escape the long shadow of his mother. Clarinet player.

– Gabby Slatzer as Nicole, a twirler girl. Spotless, perky and a part-time exhibitionist. Hot, but obsessive.

– Cacsius Johnson as Kyle, a goth/emo gamer boy — head always buried in electronics. Sax player.

– Cody Cobb as Alvin. Bright and sassy — always ready with a quip. Sax player.

– Ma’lynn Grimm as Molly. Hides behind her nihilism and goth facade. Clarinet player.

– Brady Wilson as Mr. Hornsby, the band teacher. Dedicated, passionate. Bullied.

– Piper Radtka as Miss Dixon, the principal. Still smarting from her divorce. A neurotic helicopter parent, she is highly caffeinated and in need of adult companionship.

– Ensemble: Ella Pye, Lynsey Cartwright, Marisa Passio, Grace Wallace and Michaela Shannon.