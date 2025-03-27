MLSD Superintendent Gary Chaddock to retire, Mark Scott set to return as next district leader

At a special board meeting on March 27th, 2025, the Minerva Local School District Board of Education accepted the retirement of Gary Chaddock. The board is proud to announce the appointment of Mark Scott as the district’s new superintendent, effective August 1, 2025.

“Looking back on my 33 years in education, and especially my time serving Minerva Local Schools, I’m filled with gratitude,” said Superintendent Gary Chaddock. “This journey has been made possible by the unwavering support of so many: our office staff, our dedicated administrative teams, the passionate teachers I’ve collaborated with most recently at Minerva as well as early on in my career at Jackson, and the insightful school board members. I’m also deeply thankful for the incredible community of Minerva, its service organizations, and its people, who have made this such a rewarding experience. And, of course, none of this would have been possible without the love and support of my family.”

“The Minerva Local Schools Board of Education is thrilled to welcome Mark Scott back to his roots as our new Superintendent,” said Yeagley. “His proven leadership at Brown Local, coupled with his deep connection to our community and his previous success at Minerva Elementary, make him the ideal choice to lead our district. We are confident that his vision and experience will elevate Minerva Local Schools to even greater heights. His commitment to student success and community engagement will be a great contribution to the District.”

Expressing his excitement about the new role, Scott stated:

“As a lifelong educator, returning to my home district of Minerva as Superintendent is a dream come true. My children are the fourth generation to graduate from Minerva High School, and I take so much pride in our community and school district. I want to thank the Minerva Board of Education for this amazing opportunity and Mr. Gary Chaddock for being such a great mentor in my educational career. I look forward to building relationships with everyone and leading Minerva Local Schools in a positive direction in all areas – Go Lions!”

Scott also shared his gratitude to the Malvern community:

“I am very excited about my new position, but I also want to thank the Board of Education, staff, students, parents, and community of Malvern. Malvern is a great community and a wonderful school district. Everyone has been so supportive and dedicated. I am so proud of all we have accomplished together.”

A proud 1997 graduate of Minerva High School, Scott returns to his home district, bringing with him a wealth of experience and a proven track record of educational leadership and student success.

Scott has served as Superintendent of Brown Local Schools since April 1, 2020. Under his leadership, the district has thrived, including an improved district performance index and overall star rating from the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce. He successfully guided the district through the COVID-19 pandemic while Malvern High School has enjoyed tremendous growth and success in both athletics and fine arts over the past five school years. Notably, Brown Local Schools recently celebrated a 100% graduation rate at Malvern High School. At the same time, Malvern Elementary was honored with the Ohio Momentum Award for substantial increases in academic achievement and early literacy scores.

In his current role, Scott is leading two major construction projects:

The Malvern Community Learning and Wellness Center is a $3.5 million, fully grant-funded initiative set to open in September 2025.

The Malvern Athletic Project at Malvern Community Park is expected to open in August 2025.

Scott’s career spans 24 years in education, including 15 years in administration at both the building and central office levels. Prior to his superintendency, he spent five years as Principal of Minerva Elementary, where he led the school’s transformation from an Academic Watch designation to a high-performing academic elementary school. His efforts in reading achievement, early literacy, and inclusion services for students with learning disabilities earned Minerva Elementary an A rating on the Gap Closing component of the state report card and PBIS Gold designation for three consecutive years.

Scott holds a bachelor’s degree in Elementary and Special Education from Muskingum College and a master’s degree in Education and Educational Administration from Kent State University. His early career includes nine years as an intervention specialist at Minerva Local Schools, followed by administrative roles as principal at Calcutta Elementary, and special education director roles at Beaver Local Schools, Brown Local Schools and Minerva Local Schools.

Scott and his wife, Olivia, have two children: Mackenzie and Anderson. Olivia currently serves as the school nurse at Minerva Elementary and is the head track and cross-country coach for the Lions. Mackenzie, a 2018 Minerva High School graduate, is now a teacher and coach at Northwest Local School District, while Anderson is an 8th grader at Minerva Middle School.

The Minerva Local Schools Board of Education and community are excited to welcome Scott’s leadership and vision as they strive for excellence in education.