Calogero “Chuck” A. Erba

Calogero “Chuck” A. Erba, 84, a former Bowerston area resident, died early Wednesday morning, March 19, 2025. He passed at the CareCore at Mentor nursing facility in Mentor, Ohio, following a long illness.

Erba was born Dec. 28, 1940, in Cleveland, Ohio. He was raised by his parents, the late Antonino (“Mr. Tony”) and Maria (Russo) Erba.

He married Harriet Ann (Kafala) Erba on July 11, 1979, in Baltimore, Maryland. Harriet passed away Nov. 7, 2019.

Charles attended Cathedral Latin and John Adams High School in Cleveland. A United States Army veteran, he honorably served his country as a Vietnam-era vet.

Charles played drums in several “greaser” bands in the late ’50s and early ’60s. He passed his love of music down to his children. “Chuck the Barber,” as he was affectionately known for most of his life, was a highly decorated and revered barber.

He owned and operated Gentlemen’s Choice Barbershop in Parma and Broadview Barber & Style in the Old Brooklyn section of Cleveland. Between those shops, he managed Allstate Barber College for many years. His students consistently won award after award at the annual statewide competition in Columbus.

Chuck the Barber spent 56 years in the barbering business as a master stylist, mentor, teacher, benefactor, confidant and friend to all. Peers and former students refer to him as “a legend in the business.”

Later in life, Chuck attended the Hosanna Bible Training Center in Macedonia, Ohio, and the Liberty Bible Institute in Lynchburg, Virginia. He was a member of the Dellroy Church of the Nazarene and truly embraced fellowship with others.

Chuck was an avid reader, with his Bible being his first choice. He also read extensively about American history, military and world history, politics, Italian interests, and nonfiction subjects of all types. No one could spin a yarn or tell a story quite like Chuck the Barber. His laughter was plentiful. His wit was as sharp as his trusty barber shears.

Mr. Erba was fond of spending time outdoors. He was content with his life in the rolling hills of Leesville. The woods and hills of Carroll and Tuscarawas counties held a particular lure. He cherished the many friendships he developed while living near Bowerston. He loved taking his children camping. They would go fishing together and share ghost stories as they sat around the campfire at night. Chuck seemingly knew everyone. And everyone seemed to know him.

As a military veteran, Charles was a member of the Scio American Legion Post 482, where he served as vice commander and legion post chaplain. Chuck was a longtime member of the San Leone Society. He was also a member of the Old Brooklyn VFW Post 10228 in Cleveland.

Erba is survived by his four children: Antony Erba of Parma, Ohio; Elizabeth Erba of Westfield, Indiana; Christopher Erba of Parma Heights, Ohio; and Mrs. Caroline D. (Steve) Bennett of Euclid, Ohio; beloved granddaughter Miranda Grace Bennett; brother James Becker and niece Lisa Becker, both of Nashville, Tennessee.

A public graveside service will be observed at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 5, 2025, in the Sherrodsville Memorial Gardens, where his ashes will be interred next to his wife, Harriet. Members of the Scio American Legion Post 482 will provide military honors.

Contributions in Mr. Erba’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Cleveland Area Chapter, 3 Summit Park Drive, Suite 550, Independence, Ohio 44131.

The Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave an online condolence message, please visit the funeral home website at www.baxtergardner.com. Baxter-Gardner, 740-269-9225