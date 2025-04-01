Carrollton BOE accepts paid leave of absence from treasurer

The Carrollton Exempted Village School Board of Education held a special meeting April 1 where it unanimously accepted the request for a paid leave of absence from Treasurer Amy Spears, effective March 31.

The Board then appointed Jon Pusateri from the Stark County Educational Service Center as the Interim Treasurer effective April 1.

The board was unable to provide a comment for the reasoning as they do not comment on personal matters. The board held a special meeting prior to this on March 27 in which an approximate two hour executive session was held with no action taken.

The next regular board meeting will be held Tuesday April 8, at the Fine Arts room at the old Carrollton High School on Third St.