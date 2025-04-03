April Students of the Month chosen at CHS

By Don Rutledge

FPS Staff Writer

Students of the Month for April at Carrollton High School are Kaelyn Stewart, daughter of Jamie and Tj Hawk of Carrollton, and John A. Wilson, son of John S. Wilson of Minerva.

The following are responses to questions submitted by The Free Press Standard to each of the students.

What extracurricular activities are you involved in both in and out of school?

Kaelyn: I play volleyball and run track. I was in FFA for 3 years and 4-H for 8 years.

John: Track & Field, Empower the Youth Club.

Do you have any special hobbies?

Kaelyn: I love shopping.

John: I enjoy working out.

Where do you plan to attend college?

Kaelyn: Kent Tusc

John: University of Mount Union

What are your career plans?

Kaelyn: Nursing

John: Middle school teacher

What teacher, coach, family member or special friend has influenced you and why?

Kaelyn: My mom has influenced me the most by always being my biggest supporter and role model through everything.

John: My father because he has always supported me and guided me in the decisions I make.

What advice can you give for success in life?

Kaelyn: To always be kind.

John: Be patient with others.

As Students of the Month, both become eligible for a $500 scholarship provided by McFadden Insurance Co. to one boy and one girl at the conclusion of the 2024–25 school year. The two seniors, who are selected by the staff, will have their pictures displayed in the Commons at CHS.