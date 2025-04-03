BCC sets auction date for property

By Don Rutledge

FPS Staff Writer

Several agenda items were handled by the Buckeye Career Center Board of Education at their March 18 meeting, including the purchase of a truck driving school and the renewal of the assistant principal’s contract.

The American Professional Truck Driving School was purchased at a cost of $1,400,000 (separate story in this issue), while the contract of Assistant Principal Trent Edie was renewed for three years (2025–2028) at a salary of $113,086.

In other business, the board:

– Set the public auction of a property at 260 Corral Drive NE, New Philadelphia, which is owned by the Buckeye Board of Education and no longer needed for school purposes, for May 13 beginning at 6 p.m.

– Hired eight individuals as summer maintenance workers.

– Hired Tim Ferguson, Lindsey Leonard and Brett Hillyer as Adult Education Law Enforcement Training Academy instructors, and Michael Mosser as an Adult Education Fire and Emergency Services instructor.

– Accepted the resignation of Jay Fisher as Adult Education EMS coordinator, effective May 30.

– Set the next meeting for April 15 at 7 p.m.