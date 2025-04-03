Bowe breaks records: Hornets’ boys place third at Claymont

While many other schools’ track programs won’t get on the oval until April, Malvern got an early start, taking part in the Claymont Jeff Arthurs Invitational 2025, held at Claymont Stadium on March 29.

The Hornets acquitted themselves well as the boys placed third out of seven teams — not too shabby considering the small Malvern contingent only competed in two of four relays and did not field any competitors in either of the two hurdle events.

But in the throwing events? Malvern is in fine shape there, as Parker Bowe continues to rewrite the record books entering his sophomore year. Both of Bowe’s performances in the shot put and discus met the MileSplit U.S. Second Team standard.

In the shot put, Bowe set Malvern and meet records with a throw of 56 feet, 4 inches. He followed that with another meet record in the discus (168-6), as his throw dwarfed his next closest competitor by more than 37 feet. Complementing Bowe’s wins was freshman Jacob McClelland, who scored in both events, earning third place in the shot put (44-0) and sixth place in the discus (105-2).

Lest you think the Hornets are a one-trick pony, however, they also earned two other blue ribbons at the meet. Junior Julius Gore won the 100-meter dash in a time of 11.74 seconds. Gore was just getting started, as he anchored the winning 4×100 relay team — which also included Roy Simmons, Luke Thomas and Brodie Powers — to a time of 47.45.

Gore also picked up a second-place finish in the 200, clocking in at 24.47. Simmons allowed Malvern to double dip in the sprint events, placing fifth in the 100 (12.28) and seventh in the 200 (25.99).

The Hornets also racked up several runner-up finishes beginning with Thomas in the 400 (59.55). In the 800, Cooper Dorr finished second (2:17.13). In addition, Thomas anchored the 4×800 relay — which also featured Camrin Detchon, Jacob McClelland and Blaze Garrott — to a second-place time of 9:31.80. Lastly, Simmons was second in the long jump with a leap of 18-1.75.

Malvern was also well represented in the distance categories as Detchon (5:09.45) and Garrott (6:09.95) placed third and sixth, respectively, in the 1,600. In the 3,200, McClelland (12:34.48) and Dalton Pennington (12:45.82) finished third and fourth.

Head coach Jeremy Maher was thrilled with his squad’s results, particularly as it came so early in the season.

“The boys were led by Parker Bowe and Julius Gore,” Maher said. “Both had amazing performances. The boys’ field events really excelled, and our distance athletes really put on a performance. And the boys’ 4×1 also ran well and took home first place.”