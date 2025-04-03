CHS Lady Warriors softball sweep first three games

By Ray Sarvis

FPS Correspondent

What’s that old English wedding rhyme? Something old, something new…

Carrollton softball made use of the custom, blending freshman Reagan Schneiders with the seasoned veteran bats of Jordan Pittman, Marleigh Osolin and Breeanna Arquilla as the Lady Warriors traveled to Navarre Fairless on March 26 to take on the host Falcons in a non-conference matchup that kicked off the 2025 campaign.

The result?

It was a taut affair as the lead changed hands several times, but Fairless was left blue as Carrollton scored three runs in the top of the fifth and held on for a 7-6 victory.

The Lady Warriors were led by Schneiders, who did not allow a hit over six innings pitched while striking out five. She did, however, surrender five walks and hit a batter, which contributed to the Falcons’ runs.

Schneiders came up big at the plate as well, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs, including two in the pivotal fifth inning. With the Lady Warriors trailing 6-4, Schneiders stepped into the batter’s box with the bases loaded and no outs. She slapped a 2-2 pitch to left field, scoring Osolin and Juliaunna Miller to tie the game.

Arquilla completed the comeback as she drove home Kearsten Ball from third on a single to center field.

In the victory, Osolin went 1-for-3 with two runs, one triple and one RBI, while Arquilla scored a run and stole a base while going 2-for-4. Pittman went 1-for-3 with a two-run double in the third inning.

Carrollton then wrapped up the week with a Saturday doubleheader against visiting Lisbon David Anderson. The Lady Warriors put on a batting clinic and swept the Blue Devils to the tune of 16-0 and 12-9.

In the first game, Carrollton again had Schneiders in the circle. She allowed two runners in the top of the first but got out of the jam effortlessly and settled down to pitch a gem, allowing only one hit and two walks while fanning eight over five scoreless innings.

Meanwhile, the Lady Warriors racked up 17 hits, including triples by Osolin and Ball and doubles by Pittman, Osolin and Miller. Carrollton scored six times in the opening frame, then two runs in the second, three in the third, and five in the fourth.

Arquilla went 2-for-3 with three runs, three RBIs and two stolen bases, while Osolin went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs. Pittman was 2-for-3 with a run and three RBIs. Schneiders added three RBIs while going 2-for-4. Miller scored three runs and drove in one while going 2-for-3, and freshman Lauren Spilker was a perfect 3-for-3 with one run scored. In fact, every Carrollton batter who came to the plate three times recorded a hit.

The second game was much closer, as the Blue Devils finally figured out Carrollton’s pitching. The Lady Warriors again jumped out to an early lead, scoring one run in the bottom of the first before Osolin belted a three-run inside-the-park homer for a 4-0 advantage.

David Anderson finally got on the scoreboard as Delaney Pickens scored on a passed ball in the top of the third. Carrollton quickly responded, however, scoring four more runs in the bottom of the inning, the key blow being another inside-the-park home run — this time by Miller.

Staring down an 8-1 deficit, the Blue Devils staged a rally in the fourth inning that nearly tied the game as they scored six runs to cut Carrollton’s lead to just one. Coming on in relief of Schneiders, Jasmin Marshall had some command issues, walking two and hitting four batters.

But with the tying run on third, Marshall settled down and got Lexi Roush to hit into a fielder’s choice. Playing shortstop, Spilker relayed the ball to Pittman at home plate, who tagged out Emelia Cook for the second out. On the very next pitch, Marshall got Brooklyn Dailey to pop out to Pittman to end the rally.

Carrollton then added an insurance run in the bottom of the fourth inning — a good thing, as David Anderson (0-5) scored two more runs in the fifth to briefly tie the game at nine.

Again, however, the Lady Warriors had a response. Paityn Crank, after stealing third base, scored on a groundout to first. Carrollton added two more runs on RBI singles by Marshall and Mackenzie Morrow for the final 12-9 score.

Spilker was again perfect at the plate for Carrollton (3-0), going 3-for-3 with three runs scored and a stolen base, while Schneiders went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Osolin went 1-for-3 with one run scored and three RBIs, and Miller was 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored.