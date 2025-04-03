Commissioners review lift station proposal

By Thomas Clapper

FPS Staff Writer

Carroll County Commissioners met with Environmental Services Director Roy Ford at their Thursday, March 27, meeting regarding an Engineering Associates Inc. proposal.

Ford asked commissioners to accept an agreement from Engineering Associates to provide engineering services for wastewater lift station replacement and upgrades.

Commissioners approved that the proposal be sent to the prosecutor for approval on the condition that the prosecutor review and accept it. This is still part of the preliminary process.

Ford and Commissioner Chris Modranski began working with the Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Association (OMEGA) on funding sources for the project. This proposal is the first step in getting the process underway to seek federal funding.

Ford said there are 11 manholes with pump stations that need to be repaired in the Lake Mohawk/Malvern area, with the majority located in Lake Mohawk.

Commissioner Modranski and Commissioner Donald Leggett II asked Ford what would happen if a station failed and whether he has a plan.

“We have a vacuum truck that could suck the water out,” said Ford. “I also have contacts with rental companies if I need to rent several pumps.”

Ford was asked how long it would take to fill up again after the vacuum truck removed the water. He answered that it would take three to four hours before the truck would have to return to that spot and do it again.

“If it was a concrete situation and it would cave in, that is a different story and we would be talking a lot of work,” said Ford.

This project would replace six Mohawk pump stations and improve the Klotts/Pride Valley/Greens pump station, Carrollton Street pump station, and Morges Road pump station. The total project cost, after all expenses, is approximately $4,582,600.

Commissioners made it clear that none of this is approved and nothing will be set in motion until the prosecutor has reviewed the proposal and provided approval.

In other business, commissioners:

— Approved and will send a notice of intent to the State of Ohio advising that the county has designated space in the Moody Avenue Annex Building for the Carroll County Child Support Enforcement.

—Approved a special hauling permit for Roy Troyer for hauling over Brass Road (County Road 36) in Rose Township.

— Paid the bills totaling $376,712.55.