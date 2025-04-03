Twain by Two comes to Minerva

The Minerva Community Charitable Fund presents the Largely Literary Theater Company’s Twain by Two in a special fundraising event on Saturday, April 12, at 7 p.m., at the Roxy Theatre.

The two-act collection of material by Mark Twain is performed by the Largely Literary Theater Company’s co-founders Mark Dawidziak and Sara Showman.

Dawidziak, an internationally recognized Mark Twain scholar, has been portraying the iconic American author on stage for 46 years. Showman plays pretty much everybody else in the show that features excerpts from Huckleberry Finn and Eve’s Diary. There also are selections on politics and “Curing a Cold.”

Dawidziak and Showman have taken their Twain show to more than 75 Ohio communities and several states, including New York, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, California, New Jersey, Maryland and Michigan. No less an authority than Ken Burns has said, “Nobody gets Mark Twain the way Mark Dawidziak does.”

The Minerva Community Charitable Fund, a 501(c)(3), was established in 2004 and provides grant funds to support a wide variety of projects benefiting the Minerva area. All proceeds from the event will support the work of programs and organizations that are making Minerva a better place to live and work.

Tickets for the event are $50 per person or $75 per couple and include hors d’oeuvres and desserts. Reservations should be paid in advance by April 7 by check payable to MCCF and mailed to 203 N. Market St., Minerva, OH 44657, or online at https://tinyurl.com/Twain-Tickets.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and a cash bar with beer and wine will be available. The performance will be followed by a question-and-answer session and a book signing.

For more information, email minervacommunityfund@gmail.com.