Viola M. Gordon

Viola May Gordon, 104, a longtime resident of Malvern, peacefully passed away Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at Centreville Village in Carrollton.

She was born Feb. 24, 1921, in Canton, Ohio, to the late Fred and Florence (Mercer) Von Gunten.

Viola grew up in Canton and attended McKinley and Timken high schools. As a child, she loved visiting her grandparents’ farm near Magnolia in the summer. When World War II started, Viola went to work for the Timken Company, where she met and married her husband, Willis, on April 29, 1944. Most of her adult life was spent raising her family on their farm, gardening, canning and baking (always sharing her favorite recipes). She had a special love of God’s creation: plants, flowers and pets (her favorite pet, a Chihuahua named Tiny).

Viola was very active in her church and community, including the Malvern Historical Society, which sponsored her 100th birthday parade. She served on the altar guild of Malvern Methodist Church and for many years cooked Rotary dinners in the church hall. Her faith and family were first and foremost in her life, closely followed by her dedication to the Carroll County Democratic Party, where she served as a central committee woman.

She had a love of traveling and experiencing new places, as well as telling stories to all about her many adventures. Viola had an amazing memory and could recall people and specific details about places and events up until her last few months of life. Viola knew no strangers. She lived and loved life to the fullest, with her hair never out of place and her nails freshly polished. She will be greatly missed by all those whose lives she touched.

Viola is survived by four children who will cherish her memory: son Fred (Gloria) Gordon; daughter Carol (Ben) Wright; son Jay Gordon; and daughter Susan (John) Rutledge; 12 grandchildren: Ben and Tim Wright, Mark, Craig, Jason and Joshua Gordon, Michele (Gordon) Miller, Nicki Gordon-Coy, Jennifer (Knight) Akey, Troy Knight, Jason Rutledge and Jamie (Rutledge) Hawk; 22 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her dear nieces, Kathy Yoho and Joanne Nave.

Viola was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Willis Gordon, who died in October 2006; a daughter, Sandra Knight; a sister, Ester (Von Gunten); and a brother-in-law, Friend Yoho.

The family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff at Centreville Village and Traditions Hospice for the wonderful care given to Viola.

Funeral services will be held at Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home, 434 W. Main St., Malvern, Ohio, on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Alan Hill officiating.

Burial will be at Bethlehem Cemetery, Alliance Road, Malvern, Ohio.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday, April 7, 2025, from 5 to 7 p.m., and on Tuesday, April 8, one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Malvern Methodist Church, 121 Wood St., Malvern, OH 44644.

Friends may express their condolences at www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.

Deckman-Bartley, 330-863-0441