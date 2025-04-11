Buckeye crowns prom royalty

It was a “Very Starry Night” for two Conotton Valley High School seniors who experienced a prom evening they won’t soon forget. The themed celebration, held Saturday night, was the official prom for students of Buckeye Career Center and brought together students from multiple home schools to celebrate the end of the academic year with style and tradition.

Conotton Valley senior Jaidan Turrek, enrolled in Career-Based Intervention at Buckeye, was crowned prom queen. Joining her on the royal court was fellow Conotton Valley senior Logan Reiter, a student in the school’s welding program, who was named prom king. Their crowning marked a proud moment not only for them but also for the Conotton Valley school community.

Carrollton High School was also represented on the court. Gabi Ferren, a cosmetology student, was selected for the Junior Princess Court. Edgar Allison, also from Carrollton and enrolled in Buckeye’s Fire & EMS program, served as a member of the Junior Prince Court.