Frank A. Boyd

Frank A. Boyd, 90, of East Rochester, passed away Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in the Arbors at Minerva.

He was born in Yellowcreek Township in Columbiana County to Maurice and Margaret (Lamp) Boyd.

As a third-generation carpenter, craftsman and custom home builder, Frank poured his heart and soul into every project he undertook, leaving a lasting legacy of craftsmanship in the many homes around the Minerva area. His skilled hands and creative spirit helped to shape not just homes, but also the lives of those around him.

Frank was one of the founding members of the Minerva Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1974, where he served his community with love and faith. He graduated from Wellsville High School and was a member of the U.S. Army Reserves, where he served as a tank commander for nine years.

He was preceded in death by his wife, May Ella (Haynam) Boyd, who died in 2022; two daughters, Susan and Joan Boyd; sister, Mary Maple; and three brothers, Donald, Maurice Jr. and John Boyd.

He is survived by two daughters, Linda (Melvin) Sprouse of Canton and Valerie (Manuel) Fernandez of Louisville; two sons, Ronald Boyd of Canton and Michael (Jenna) Boyd of Minerva; brother, James (Cheryl) Boyd of Steubenville; four grandchildren, Benjamin (Melissa) Sprouse, April (Jaron) Landberg, Katelyn (Alex) Miller and Aria (Cody) Boyd; three great-grandchildren, Liam, Lincoln and Brinley Landberg; a great-granddaughter expected in May; and two beloved cousins, Clara Leatherberry and Evelyn Thompson of Wellsville.

Calling hours will be held Sunday, April 13, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva.

A graveside service will be held Monday, April 14, at 1 p.m. in Liberty Cemetery.

A memorial service honoring Frank’s memory will be held Sunday, April 27, at 4 p.m. at the Minerva Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. The April 27 service will also be available on Zoom at ID 885-1946-9433, passcode 2020.

