Minerva Art Spot opens second gallery at St. Luke

By Thomas Clapper

FPS Staff Writer

St. Luke Lutheran Community in Minerva is now home to a second Minerva Market Street Art Spot gallery and held a grand opening on April 1.

Several Market Street Art Spot artists visited St. Luke for the event to kick off the grand opening. Refreshments were available for all.

“We had an area of the [building] that was being unused and I was looking for the best use of that space,” said Community Director Steve Buck, LPN. “I have always had a big appreciation for art, and I was at the The Art Spot in town and thought St. Luke would be a great space for a second gallery.”

Buck said it was in November when he first proposed the idea, then attended a meeting of the Art Spot to present it to the group. Market Street Art Spot resident artists visited St. Luke in January to see the space, and they approved of it. Buck then met with his board and proposed the idea, which was approved.

“The idea was to expose the residents to new culture they might not be able to see anymore,” said Buck. “Some of the Market Street Art Spot ladies even ate lunch with the residents and it was nice to see the residents make connection with the artists.”

Buck made it clear St. Luke does not make any money or profit from the sales. All money from art sales goes to the artists themselves.

“Steve Buck came into the Market Street Art Spot one day and said he was into art himself and thought our gallery would be great for St. Luke’s Main St. area,” said Market Street Art Spot resident artist Therese Cook.

Buck explained it is a symbiotic relationship between St. Luke Lutheran Community and the Market Street Art Spot. In return for the gallery space, artists will interact with residents and teach classes. This will also be something visitors and family members can enjoy.

“The plan is there will be collaborations between Market Street Art Spot and St. Luke and outreach such as classes and featured artist speakers,” said Market Street Art Spot resident artist Michelle Mulligan. “The idea is to bring art to the residents.”

The gallery is overseen by Events Coordinator Jen Cope. The public may come and see the art and purchase it from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. To purchase art, visit Cope.

For more information regarding the art and the artists, contact the Market Street Art Spot at 330-868-7900. St. Luke may be reached at 330-868-5600.