Sign-ups open for Camp Neosa

Archery, swimming, boating and hiking are just a few of the outdoor activities planned for Camp Neosa this year, offering children a week of fun and exploration in a supportive Christian environment.

Camp Neosa is a Salvation Army camp located on Leesville Lake, nestled between Carrollton and Dellroy. The camp is open to children ages 6 to 12 who reside in Carroll County. Thanks to the support of the Salvation Army, the program is offered completely free of charge, making it an accessible and enriching opportunity for families in the area. Multiple children from the same family are welcome to attend.

Campers will spend four nights in the camp dorms and enjoy traditional camp activities during the day, including sports, arts and crafts, nature hikes, boating, and archery. Evenings will include group time around the campfire. Camp Neosa aims to provide a safe, faith-based environment where children can build friendships and develop new skills.

Parents or guardians are responsible for transporting their children to and from the camp. All children attending must have a completed physical prior to arrival.

Applications can be found on Facebook by visiting CampNeosa.org. All applications must be completed online.

Camp will run from June 23 to June 27, and space is limited. Families are encouraged to apply early to secure a spot.

Once again, Camp NEOSA will be participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided free of charge to all eligible children. To qualify, children must meet the income guidelines for reduced-price meals under the National School Lunch Program, whether attending a residential or non-residential camp.

Children who are part of households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, benefits under the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR), or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) are automatically eligible to receive free meals.

Acceptance and participation requirements are the same for everyone, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability, and there will be no discrimination during the meal service.

Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m.-9:15 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. and supper from 5 p.m.-6:15 p.m. Camp Neosa will be operating this program mid-June through July of this year.

For more information or help with the application process, contact Gordon at 330-415-4766 or Sue at 330-735-2307.

Now is the time to prepare for a memorable summer experience.