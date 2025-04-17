Easter Sunday Services

April 18 – A Good Friday service will be held at 7 p.m. at Wesley Community Chapel, located at the corner of 12th Street and Darringer Ave. in Carrollton. The public is invited, and more information can be obtained by contacting Gordon Warner at 330-415-4766.

April 18 – A Good Friday service is set for 7 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Church United Methodist Church located at 3003 Scio Rd., Carrollton.

April 18 – Carrollton First United Methodist Church will hold a Good Friday Cross Walk at noon, traveling from the church to downtown Carrollton and back, with Scripture readings along the way. Participants will take turns carrying a large cross back to the church for a brief meditation and prayer.

April 18 – The public is invited to attend the annual Community Good Friday service at 7 p.m. at Sherrodsville Wesleyan Church, located at 73 N. Church St. on state Route 39 in Sherrodsville. The service will include special music and worship provided by four area churches: New Cumberland Methodist Church, Sherrodsville Calvary Church, Lake Drive Fellowship Church and the host church. The message will be delivered by Pastor Jon Campbell of New Cumberland Methodist Church.

April 20 – The public is invited to attend an 8:30 a.m. Easter breakfast and a 10 a.m. Easter service at Harsh Memorial Church, located at 3167 Apollo Road SE in Carrollton.

April 20 – Easter services for Carrollton First United Methodist Church include a 6:30 a.m. sunrise service at the church on the corner of South Lisbon Street and Third Street SE, and 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. services at the Yellow Brick Church and The Bridge at the Carroll County fairgrounds. The public is invited.

April 20 – An Easter sunrise service will be held at 7 a.m. at Perrysville Church, 112 Amsterdam Rd. SE, Scio, followed by regular services at 9 a.m. at Pleasant Hill, 3003 Scio Rd., Carrollton, and 10:30 a.m. at Perrysville.