Pieces with Purpose empowers individuals of all abilities

By Thomas Clapper

FPS Staff Writer

Pieces with Purpose was formed in 2016 as a result of a lifelong friendship between Riley Sprague and Alaina Ulman, two high school students who met in kindergarten. Each born with a developmental disability, the girls and their families partnered in the interest of the girls’ futures. Nine years later, Pieces with Purpose now employs 11 team members, both typically and differently-abled employees.

When asked what she likes best about her job, Riley’s response is, “Happy,” as Riley loves to greet customers. Alaina’s answer to this question is, “Too hard to choose, weeding and picking vinyl,” referring to preparing our vinyl designs to be pressed onto our apparel.

PWP offers team apparel to business logo items to event promotions, stop in person at 581 6th St NW, Carrollton, OH 44615 to say hi or see https://www.pieceswithpurposecustomtee.com/ to learn more. You can also follow Pieces With Purpose Facebook.

“When you see an awesome tee with a PWP logo on the left sleeve, think of us and know that a great deal of effort and passion went into that and every item we offer,” said Tara Weir, store manager. “We are devoted to promoting independence, purpose and confidence for our family and community members facing developmental disabilities and the struggles those bring. At PWP you will agree, our priority is quality. With a wonderful purpose and most helpful customer service.”

April is Autism Awareness Month and Pieces with Purpose is currently selling “Light it Up Blue” and Autism Awareness items.

“Light It Up Blue” is a global initiative launched by the organization Autism Speaks in 2010 to kick off World Autism Awareness Day and support Autism Awareness Month throughout April.

Recognized annually since the 1970s, Autism Awareness Month has grown into a national movement supported by families, educators, health professionals, and—most importantly—autistic individuals themselves. The month aligns with World Autism Awareness Day on April 2, officially declared by the United Nations in 2007.

According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 1 in 36 children in the United States is diagnosed with autism, of differing severity levels. The condition is four times more common in boys than in girls, though research continues to uncover disparities in diagnosis rates, particularly among girls and minority populations.

While early signs of autism can often be detected by age 18 months, diagnosis frequently occurs between ages 2 and 4. Many adults—especially those who did not fit traditional diagnostic criteria in childhood—remain undiagnosed or misdiagnosed.

Though the month is often branded with symbols like blue lighting and puzzle pieces, advocacy groups are increasingly shifting the focus from simple “awareness” to “acceptance” and “inclusion.” Autistic-led campaigns emphasize listening to lived experiences and dismantling outdated stereotypes.