Village talks repairs, speeding, and cleanup

By Thomas Clapper

FPS Staff Writer

Carrollton Village Council met on April 25 and heard from village supervisors regarding village maintenance.

Street Department Supervisor Ben Palmer said the village is aware of the large hole at the top of the square where bricks are showing. The amount of traffic, as well as fluctuating weather, makes this area difficult to maintain. The village fills the holes with temporary filler, but it only lasts a couple of days. There is currently no hot mix available to make a more permanent repair.

Palmer said he spoke with ODOT about fixing the hole, and discussions are ongoing. He noted that the work might take two nights to complete, as traffic makes it difficult to perform the repairs during the day.

It was also mentioned that water trucks are speeding through the village and not stopping. Village Administrator Mark Wells said they have discussed adding radar speed signs that light up and display how fast drivers are going. These signs cost approximately $3,000 each.

“These lights aren’t a perfect fix, but they do make you aware of your speed when you see one,” said Wells. “It makes you pause and think.”

Water Department Supervisor Derik Kaltenbaugh and Sewer Department Supervisor Kevin Moore gave their reports, which included maintenance at the plants. This included addressing three water leaks, repainting piping at the water plant, installing new filter sets at the sewer plant, and future-proofing the lift stations at the sewer plant.

In other business, council:

—APPROVED the Ministerial Association’s use of the town square for the National Day of Prayer on May 1.

—RECEIVED three applications for the Building/Zoning Inspector position and will continue accepting applications until April 18.

—HEARD that Wells attended the pre-construction meeting with a contractor and engineers regarding the Third Street Storm Sewer Improvement Project, which is scheduled to begin on May 27 and be completed in late July.

—HEARD that the village made four site visits related to building permits and inspections, and has advertised for the position of “Building and Zoning Inspector.”

—LEARNED that Kimble Company will conduct the spring cleanup again this year on May 22, with details available on the village website and Facebook page.

—DONATED $500 to each of the two Garden Clubs to help maintain the village.

—PAID village bills, including $153,030.37 to vendors and $62,770.10 in additional payments, as well as $19,227.56 in payments made without prior certification.