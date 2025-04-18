Aldo Marinucci

Aldo Marinucci, 74, of East Canton, passed away Monday, April 14, 2025.

He was born March 7, 1951, in Aielli, Italy, to the late Ettore and Emma (Campomizzi) Marinucci.

He graduated from Malvern High School in 1969. He was a member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Minerva.

In his free time, he loved immersing himself in nature, taking day trips with his wife, hunting and fishing, spending time with his grandchildren, and attending horse racing events.

He is survived by his wife, Penny (Rhodes) Marinucci, whom he married April 8, 1978; two sons, Philip and Nicholas Marinucci, both of Malvern; three sisters, Maria Marinucci of Robertsville, Nancy Newman of Avon Lake, and Gloria Slentz of Canton; and two grandsons, Rocco and Luca Marinucci.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Anthony “Tony” Marinucci.

A private family Mass will be held at St. Francis Catholic Church in Malvern with Fr. Victor Cinson as celebrant.

Burial will follow in St. Francis Catholic Church Cemetery.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.