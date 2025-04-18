Barbara A. Poole

Barbara Ann Poole, 83, of Carrollton, passed away Monday, April 14, 2025. She was one of five children born to the late Lorrin and Alice Magill on Sept. 16, 1941.

She married the love of her life, Irvin W. Poole Jr., on June 13, 1964, and they shared 38 years together. Irvin passed away Feb. 26, 2003.

Barbara was a member of Harsh Bible Church. She enjoyed being a homemaker and raising her family. She kept busy quilting, crocheting and canning, and raised various vegetables in her garden.

She is survived by her children, Robert Poole, Christine Poole Vorhies and Anitria Poole, all of Carrollton; her sister, Brenda Russell of Carrollton; and many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Barbara was preceded in death by her siblings, Bonnie Teeter, Belva Edwards and Lorrin Magill Jr.

There are no services planned at this time.

Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.