Carroll Board of DD honors inspiring individuals

The Carroll County Board of Developmental Disabilities, in conjunction with Carroll Hills Council, honored award recipients at the annual Developmental Disabilities Appreciation Dinner held on March 26, 2025. This year, the banquet format was changed to highlight more of the accomplishments of the children and adults served by the CCBDD.

Community Employment Years of Service were recognized as follows:

— Matt Crough – 30 years at McDonald’s

— Becky Easterday – 10 years at Wendy’s

— Alaina Ulman – 5 years at Pieces with Purpose

Award Recipients:

— Service Award: Minerva Civic Club (Pam Dray)

— Business Award: Century Farms (Kerri and Mike Lambert)

— Helen Eick Outstanding Volunteer Award: Lakisha Arnold

— Student Personal Achievement Award: Dalton Vogus and Nash Graham

— Adult Personal Achievement Award: Makenzy Burke and Noah Hinkle

— Provider Choice Personal Achievement Awards:

— Cierra Payne – Carroll Hills Industries

— Travis Lawrence – Family Disability Services

— Piper Young – Mayle Homes

— Joan Kinsey – St. John Villa

— Dustin Shafer – Starlight

Principal Awards:

— Early Intervention: Ellie Eft

— Preschool: Emberly Lasure

— School Age: Naomi Kelly

— Superintendent Award: Cody Conner