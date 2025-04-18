Conotton Valley seniors claim a ‘first’

Another “first” has been recorded at Conotton Valley High School, where two seniors were crowned queen and king of the Buckeye Career Center prom.

Reigning at the April 5 dress-up affair as the 2025 queen and king were Jaidan Linn Turek and Logan Reiter, who are both attending Buckeye.

Jaidan, daughter of Joe and Lauri Turke, is enrolled in the Career-Based Intervention program and has been accepted for admission at Arizona University, where she will be studying Forensic Science and Death Investigation.

Reiter, son of Wendy Vitagliano of Bowerston and Michael Reiter of Jackson, is enrolled in the welding program at Buckeye and plans to continue to work as a welder upon graduation.

Jaidan, who is employed at Miller’s Creamery in New Philadelphia, is president of the Rowdy Rambers 4-H Club and a 13-year member of the Tuscarawas County 4-H program. She loves showing steers and hogs and spending time with family.

Reiter is a two-year football letterman, a three-year golf letterman, and a four-year baseball letterman. He also is involved in 4-H and shows beef feeder calves. In his spare time, Logan says he loves to fish.

Both Jaidan and Logan said they were really excited upon being named Buckeye’s prom queen and king.

Congratulations were extended by Conotton Valley High School Principal Danielle Caldwell to both Jaidan and Logan.