Edison DI team hopes third time’s a charm at Global Finals

Edison Jr. High’s Destination Imagination team hopes the third time’s the charm as members plan another return to the Global Finals next month.

Members of the team “Us” earned another chance to attend the event in Kansas City, Mo., after placing first in their category at the Ohio Affiliate Tournament in Barberton on March 29, and now they will be among more than 1,000 teams participating from across the country and the world May 22–25.

Destination Imagination (DI) is an educational program where teams work to solve open-ended challenges and present solutions in categories including fine arts, technical, and service learning. In return, the youth gain knowledge and experience in critical thinking and teamwork, as well as build STEM and conflict resolution skills.

Us has been on a roll this year after excelling at both the regional tournament near Cleveland on March 1 and the state competition, gaining first place for the second year in a row with their technical challenge, “Breaking Point.” Members include seventh-graders Beckett Dopp, Daleanee Devore, Lindsey Howell, Olivia Ferguson, Connor Richardson, and Nathan Myers, and they are coached by Amanda Richardson and Eric Ferguson.

“This year, our challenge was to build 20 stack items in any shape. We used an electromagnetic device to build it and a wrecking ball mechanism to tear it down. You get more points for how far you get the pieces, but they have to be within a target zone,” explained Dopp.

“In the end, they earned the top score out of eight teams and a Renaissance Award for the set design and story, as well as some high praise from the judges,” he added.

“From the storyline to the acting and then the props, we were hooked. The team took a difficult, but realistic, topic and taught us how to have hope and the treasure of great friends,” the officials stated.

“We loved the details of the spectacular life-like set they built, and how it was used in several different ways. But we will always be referencing the talking tree. How amazing from conception to the real bark and the beautiful hanging flowers. From start to finish, we were blown away!” the officials added.

“We had our character lose something and attempted to get it back. We received the Renaissance Award for showing a real situation that can happen to someone and using life-like props,” Dopp added.

Team members are now eager to head to the Show Me State to show what they could do at the global competition. In addition to contests, the team will also have a chance to take part in pin trading with the other attendants at the Kansas City Convention Center and also enjoy the KC Quest city-wide scavenger hunt.

Us scored within the top 20 for the middle school technical challenge category during their initial foray at the Global Finals and peaked within the top 10 last year. This time, the members’ hopes are set even higher, particularly the top three. “I’m super excited,” said Devore.

“It feels great. It’s going to be our third year in a row and we pretty much know the city by heart,” added Richardson.

“I enjoy being there because it’s a great experience and we can just take it all in,” commented Ferguson.

“I feel really good. We were really nervous at first, but I’ll like just being back at Kansas City,” said Howell.

“I’m very happy,” said Myers, adding that he will enjoy pin trading and spending time with his teammates.

Members said they practiced twice a week and spent many an hour on Sundays perfecting their performance. Now they will begin fundraising efforts to defray expenses for the trip.

Among their plans are to sell punch drinks at school during lunchtime, seek sponsorships from community businesses, and approach the Edison Local School Board of Education for support. A spaghetti dinner is also being scheduled for May 3 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Richmond United Methodist Church. The cost is by donation only and attendees can enjoy a pasta meal and take part in basket raffles.

“We can’t wait to go out to the community and have them support us,” Devore commented.