Linda D. Grimes

Linda Darlene Grimes (Grunder), born Jan. 7, 1948, drew her last breath here on Earth on April 16, 2025, at the age of 77. Her soul is free now to gallivant about the universe, with her first stop being the ocean, I’m sure.

Linda was a beloved mother to her only child, Beau B. Grimes (Deborah Grimes), and grandmother to her three cherished grandchildren, Jenna, Shawna and Nathan Grimes. She leaves behind one sibling, Eric Grunder (Janet Grunder), and an aunt, Pattie Staggers.

Linda was also a beloved fur baby mother to many animals over the years, but her most recent and most loved was a black and white, heavyweight Frenchie named Sara Lee.

She spent the majority of her life in Carrollton, Ohio, graduating in 1966. She worked various jobs throughout her life before retiring from PCC Airfoils in Minerva, Ohio.

In keeping with Linda’s wishes, there will be no funeral or calling hours. Her request was to be cremated and for her ashes to be spread wherever the family chooses. Well, in truth, her language was much more colorful than that when describing her ashes’ distribution.

Those who know, know. Our beloved Linda had a good ride in life. She always lived on her own terms—throwing caution to the wind when she was younger and holding steadfast to her beliefs as she aged.

A lot of her friends and family have been waiting on her, I’m sure. Linda, we all hope they had a John Wayne movie playing on the TV, a deck of cards on the table, a cold Pepsi, and a ham or tomato sandwich waiting for you. You will be missed each and every day.

See ya later, alligator!

The Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home in Sherrodsville has been entrusted with the cremation arrangements.

