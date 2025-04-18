Minerva boys track claims team title at West Holmes Invitational

By Ray Sarvis

FPS Correspondent

The boys’ track team at Minerva has long labored in the shadow of the girls’ team. It’s not that the Lions have fielded a subpar team, but rather that the Lady Lions’ track program is intertwined with the success of Minerva’s two-time defending state champion cross-country team.

Well, the boys at Minerva took a big step out of that shadow, as it was them hoisting the team trophy following the Lions’ win at the West Holmes Knights Invitational, held Saturday, April 12, at West Holmes High School.

The Lions finished first in a field of 17 teams with 99.5 points, comfortably ahead of runner-up Canal Fulton Northwest, which scored 82.5 points. Tuscarawas Valley was third with 78 points.

Rowen Hoffee and Grasyn Rettig led the way for the Lions as each captured individual titles—Hoffee winning the 800-meter run in 2:01.37, while Rettig was the victor in the 3,200-meter run, clocking in at 10:08.58. The Lions also showed their depth in both events, as Tyson Fetty placed fourth in the 800 and Ryan Cassidy was fourth in the 3,200.

In the 1,600-meter run, Owen Yoder placed second in 4:37.49, while teammate Fox Johnson finished in sixth place.

Minerva also found success in the sprints, as Nate Green (11.36) and Owen Shick placed third and fifth, respectively, in the 100-meter dash. In the 200-meter dash, the order was reversed, with Shick (23.33) placing fourth and Green finishing fifth. Gabe Weldon (56.32) placed sixth in the 400-meter dash.

In the relays, all four Minerva teams placed, but it was the 4×800-meter relay that brought home the gold in 8:20.16. The 4×200-meter relay placed fourth, and the 4×400-meter relay finished fifth.

In the field events, Shick placed second in the long jump with a leap of 19-4.25, while Wyatt Gonzalez finished third in the high jump with a height of 5-8. Lastly, Sean Scott placed seventh in the shot put with a throw of 40-7.75.