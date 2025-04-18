Minerva honors top students, educators at ceremony

Sixteen Minerva High School students were honored as the top academic 10 percent of this year’s graduating class at an Honors Night held April 7 in the Minerva High School Auditeria.

Those honored and their class ranks are listed as follows, along with the names of the honored educators.

First in the class was Roger Herstine, who honored Ms. Lauren Syverson, guidance counselor.

Second was Madelyn Morckel, who honored Mr. Josh Morckel, middle school principal and head girls basketball coach.

Third was Ryan Cassidy, who honored Mr. Scott Cassidy, curriculum director.

Fourth was Samantha Crissman, who honored Mrs. Mary Grunder, math teacher.

Fifth was Lilah Sanor, who honored Mrs. Rebecca Kovach, middle school math teacher and junior varsity girls basketball coach.

Sixth was Hannah Ison, who honored Mrs. Olivia Scott, school nurse and cross country and track and field coach.

Seventh was Gabriella Skidmore, who honored Mrs. Valerie Slaton, science teacher.

Eighth was Katie Ison, who honored Mr. Arin Rettig, elementary gym teacher and cross country and track and field coach.

Ninth was Kayla Crissman, who honored Mrs. Vicki Stafford, middle school English teacher.

Tenth was Joshua Reed, who honored Mrs. Sarah Cox, middle school math teacher.

Eleventh was Natalie Heim, who honored Mrs. Julie Mayfield, world cultures teacher.

Twelfth was Annabelle Crissman, who honored Mrs. Nicole Chaddock, middle school English teacher.

Thirteenth was Mackenzie French, who honored Mr. Andrew McGee, RG Drage teacher.

Fourteenth was Adaley Conn, who honored Mrs. Heather Conn, former middle school English teacher.

Fifteenth was Mikayla Galarneau, who honored Mrs. Jan Clark, high school art teacher and Crescent yearbook advisor.

Sixteenth was Haiden Murphy, who honored Ms. Lisa Cargill, high school math teacher, National Honor Society advisor, top 10 percent coordinator, winter homecoming advisor, voting coordinator, and honors night coordinator.

Sponsors included the Rotary Club of Minerva, Minerva Area YMCA, Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Robert Foltz (in memory of Connie Dowling & Rose Hopp), Catlett Construction LLC, Minerva Education Foundation & Alumni Association, Minerva Volunteer Firefighters Association, Carl & Patty Michael, Jim & Ann Hull, Aaron & Rebecca Stoller, Jim & Teresa Arrasmith, Pat Miller, Stonehouse Gardens, Sudz on 170, and Dunlap Photography.

Volunteering to help with the event—catered by Jamie Wright of Forest Lanes Restaurant and Lounge—were Matt Leatherberry, Myra Sheckler, Julie LeBeau, and Jan Clark.