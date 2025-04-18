Nancy Tubaugh

Nancy Tubaugh, 86, of Carrollton, passed away early Wednesday morning, April 16, 2025, at her son Robert’s home near Harlem Springs.

A daughter of the late John A. and Alice Harris Woods, she was born Sept. 26, 1938.

Nancy is survived by three sons, Tom Tubaugh and Ronald (Amanda) Tubaugh of Carrollton, and Robert (Lori) Tubaugh of Amsterdam; 12 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; a brother, Joe; and two sisters, Delores Smuck and Lois Achhammer.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John G. Tubaugh, on Feb. 6, 2018; two sons, John W. and James; two daughters, Helen and Tammy Jo; and a brother, John.

Funeral services for Nancy will be held Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton.

Burial will follow in Baxter’s Ridge Cemetery near New Harrisburg.

Visitation will be Monday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.