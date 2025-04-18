Pauline M. Noble

Pauline Marie (Stewart) Noble, 93, of Carrollton, passed away Sunday, April 6, 2025.

She was born Sept. 11, 1931, and was one of three children born to the late Homer and Jenny Harsh. She also had 17 half brothers and sisters.

Pauline married Don C. Stewart on Aug. 30, 1948, and together they raised five children. Don passed away Sept. 16, 2009. She later married Carl L. Noble on May 20, 2011. He passed away April 24, 2020.

She was a member of the Carrollton Church of Christ (Christian Disciples).

Pauline worked hard throughout her life, including 12 years at Archer’s Dairy, six years at Johnson’s Meat Market, and time at The Country Inn in Hanoverton and the Bluebird Farm, where she worked for four years.

She is survived by her children, Connie (Michael) Ciconte, Cathy Rose, Carla Heisler and Cheri Stewart; son-in-law, Terry Eick; 12 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and many loving family members.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Harsh and David Harsh; her daughter, Christine Eick; and two sons-in-law, David Heisler and James Rose.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, July 12, 2025.

Friends and family may pay their respects from 10 to 11 a.m., with the service to follow at 11 a.m., at the Carrollton Church of Christ (Christian Disciples).

Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home, 330-627-2121