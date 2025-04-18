Warriors open EBC play with a win over Marlington; win three of four

By Ray Sarvis

FPS Correspondent

The second week of Carrollton’s season is in the books, and although the last ballgame ended in a loss, the week was still a success. After all, the Warriors won three of four games, including an Eastern Buckeye Conference victory over Marlington.

Carrollton got its week underway with a visit to Richmond Edison on April 7 for a nonconference contest. The Warriors, with Cooper Haun on the mound, got caught in a pitcher’s duel with previously unbeaten Edison (3-1), and even though they were outhit 3-1, the Warriors squeaked out a 1-0 win.

With two outs in the top of the third inning, Isaac Husted drew a walk and advanced to third on Garrett Broadwater’s single. After Hunter Allison walked to load the bases, Husted scored on a passed ball for the game’s only run.

Haun went the distance, scattering three hits and one walk over seven innings while striking out two.

Two days later, the Warriors hosted the Dukes in the EBC opener for both teams. Marlington entered on a two-game winning streak and drew first blood by scoring a run in the top of the second inning, but a three-run outburst in the bottom of the third led to a 4-2 Carrollton victory.

Trailing 1-0, Brayden Swearingen drew a leadoff walk, advanced to second on an error, then took third on Nevan Woods’ single. Following a strikeout, Swearingen scored on a passed ball while Woods advanced to second. Woods then moved to third on another passed ball before scoring on a groundout to third. Husted, who reached on a fielder’s choice, later scored on a Marlington error in the outfield for a 3-1 Carrollton lead.

The Dukes scored a run in the fourth to close the gap, but the Warriors got it back when Broadwater doubled and scored on an error in the bottom of the fifth for the final margin.

Broadwater earned the win by allowing two earned runs over seven innings, surrendering six hits, walking three and striking out nine. Sam Yoder was charged with the loss for Marlington (2-3, 0-1) after giving up four runs—only one of which was earned. Carrollton, 1-0 in the EBC, was outhit 6-4 but played mistake-free ball, while the Dukes committed three errors.

Carrollton completed its busy week with a Saturday doubleheader at Chardon. While the Warriors won the first game, the Hilltoppers exacted revenge by taking the nightcap.

In the opening game, the Warriors broke open a scoreless tie with four runs in the top of the fifth inning and held on for a 5-3 victory. Husted went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. He also pitched a complete game, striking out five without allowing a walk. Branden Marshall and Broadwater each went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run.

In the second game, Chardon (4-5) took an early 5-0 lead while Carrollton didn’t get on the board until the sixth inning and fell 8-3. Haun went 1-for-3 with a two-run double for the Warriors (5-2).