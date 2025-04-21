Pamela “Teenie” Y. Bragg

Pamela “Teenie” Yvonne Bragg, 75, of Malvern, passed away at Aultman Health Foundation on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

Pamela was born in Meadow Bridge, WV, on Dec. 5, 1949, to Howard and Marie (Gwinn) Bennett.

Pamela was a 1967 graduate of Malvern High School. She was a dog lover and loved her flowers. She was an avid fan of the Florida Panthers hockey team.

Those who will cherish many memories are a son, Brian (Susan) Penick of Beckley, West Virginia; two daughters, Amanda Bragg of Canton and Lisa McCarthy of East Sparta; a stepdaughter, Sheila Butt of Norfolk, Virginia; three grandchildren, Ciara, Isaiah and Aubree; three brothers, Jerry Bennett of Camp Creek, West Virginia, James Bennett of Minerva and Winston Bennett of Malvern; and a sister, Drema Caldwell of Staten Island, New York.

In addition to her parents, Pamela was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Bragg, and a brother, Danny Bennett.

Per her request, there will be no services.

Friends may express their condolences on our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.

Deckman-Bartley, 330-863-0441