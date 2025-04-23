Martha Barker

Martha Barker, 96, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on April 22, 2025.

She was born Aug. 25, 1928, in Urichsville, to John and Mabelle (Maxwell) Gray.

Martha graduated from Alliance High School in 1946. She was a lifelong member of First Christian Church, serving in many capacities.

She was proud to be a blood donor, having donated more than six gallons in her lifetime. Martha also enjoyed the senior exercise group in Alliance. Her most cherished time was spent attending activities for her children and grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Dr. Bruce (Jill) Barker, Glenda (Bob) Modranski, and Jill (Jeff) Grewe; nine grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 53 years, Glen Barker; her son, David K. Barker; and her sister, Mary Hahn.

A funeral service will be held at Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home on Monday, April 28, at 1 p.m., with visitation one hour prior.

Interment will be at Highland Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church, 1141 W. Beech St., Alliance, OH 44601; Aultman Alliance Hospice, 270 E. State St., Suite 130, Alliance, OH 44601; or the Muscular Dystrophy Association, 1016 W. Jackson Blvd., No. 1073, Chicago, IL 60607.

Arrangements are entrusted to Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 75 S. Union Ave., Alliance, OH 44601. Friends and family may share condolences and memories online at www.ctcfuneral.com.