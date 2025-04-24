Early voting ends May 4 for special primary election in Carroll County

By Donald Rutledge

FPS Staff Writer

Early voting for the May 6 special primary election ends Sunday, May 4.

The Carroll County Board of Elections will be open this Friday, April 25, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Monday, April 28, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday, April 29, 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; April 30 through May 2, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 3, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday, May 4, 1 to 5 p.m.

Voted ballots must be returned to the Board of Elections postmarked no later than May 5 or delivered via drop box or in person at the 2nd Street SE entrance to the Carroll County Courthouse no later than 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, according to Director of Elections Deloris Kean.

Curbside voting is available for those unable to physically enter the office, accessible through the alley on the north side of the courthouse. Any questions or concerns should be directed to the board office at 330-627-2610.

Issues on the May 6 ballot include a statewide bond issue to fund public infrastructure capital improvements by permitting the issuance of general obligation bonds.

Also, residents of the Southern Local School District will decide on the renewal of a 7.84-mill tax levy for current expenses, which collects $1.6 million annually. The renewal amounts to $161 for each $100,000 of the county appraised value for five years, commencing in 2025 and first due in calendar year 2026.