Hulit General Dentistry becomes Boss Family Dentistry in Malvern following retirement

By Thomas Clapper

FPS Staff Writer

Michael J. Hulit, D.D.S. General Dentistry has become Boss Family Dentistry in Malvern following Hulit’s retirement after 32 years in practice.

Corey Boss, D.D.S., has purchased the practice from Hulit, including the Massillon location.

Boss said he wasn’t planning to start a practice just yet, but a recommendation from an orthodontist friend led him to meet Hulit.

“I literally knew right then that he was the guy,” said Hulit.

“It is very emotional because Dr. Boss is the same as Mike was 30 years ago,” said Hulit’s wife and longtime hygienist, Tami. “He’s a great guy.”

Boss, a Massillon native, graduated from Walsh University and earned his dental degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Dental Medicine in Cleveland. He completed two years of training at Mercy Hospital and is approaching his fifth year of practicing dentistry. His aunt is also a dentist in Canton.

“I am looking forward to the freedom of making the hours I want and treating people how I want to treat them,” Boss said. “It will be great being able to pick and choose the materials I use as well.”

Boss performs extractions, root canals, wisdom tooth removal and more, but he does not administer sedation. He worked alongside Hulit for about three weeks and will retain the staff from Hulit’s practice.

“You just know that it is time to move on and get it to somebody who is younger and worthy,” Hulit said. “It is hard to find someone who is worthy, and I think Dr. Boss is worthy.”

Hulit, originally from Canton, graduated from GlenOak High School. His father was an orthodontist in Canton. He attended Miami University and earned his dental degree from The Ohio State University. He graduated dental school in 1993.

“The only thing I ever knew was dentistry,” Hulit said. He began his career working with an established practice, then purchased his own in Massillon in 1995. The Malvern practice opened in 1998, when the Hulit family was living at Lake Mohawk and decided to open a practice closer to home.

“My father and another partner were the last dentists in Malvern before I opened my practice there in 1998,” Hulit said. He noted that Dr. Knapp had operated the last known dental practice in Malvern before it closed in 1972. “My wife Tami and I opened the Malvern practice in 1998. We had no patients — we put equipment in and just started.”

“It was kind of scary,” said Tami, laughing. “But it was the best thing we ever did.”

“Practicing in Malvern has been awesome,” said Hulit. “I never saw anybody as a competitor. The patient has to go where they’re comfortable. If the patient is comfortable with you, they’re going to stay. And if they decide you’re not the one, there’s no hard feelings. There’s no competition in my mind.”

After 32 years in dentistry — and owning his own practices for 30 — Hulit and his wife now plan to spend more time traveling and enjoying the outdoors in their camper.

“I will miss the people the most — definitely the people,” Hulit said. “And the staff. The staff is like family. I will miss the interactions with the patients. Hopefully, being in a little town, I’ll still see them.”