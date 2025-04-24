Prayer event set May 1

The Carroll County Ministerial Association has invited the public to join it in prayer for the nation at noon Thursday, May 1, on the Public Square in downtown Carrollton, in observance of the National Day of Prayer.

The event will include the readings of proclamations by Carrollton Mayor William (Bill) Stoneman and one of the Carroll County Board of Commissioners, along with music provided by the Carrollton High School Chamber Chorus under the direction of Mindy Domer.

Held annually on the first Thursday in May, the National Day of Prayer is a time set aside for Americans of all faiths to come together in unified prayer for the country, its leaders, and communities. The local gathering offers a peaceful setting for residents to reflect, seek guidance, and offer hope through collective faith.

Local clergy and civic leaders will participate in the observance, representing a wide range of churches and denominations across Carroll County. The Ministerial Association encourages all community members — regardless of religious affiliation — to take a moment out of their day to join in this public expression of faith and unity.

For further information, contact Pastor Gordon Warner at 330-627-2917.