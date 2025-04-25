Banners hung honoring 144 CHS seniors

By Don Rutlege

FPS Staff Writer

Carrollton High School’s graduating Class of 2025 is being recognized in a visible and heartfelt way throughout the village, thanks to the support of local donors and businesses. A total of 144 banners—one for each graduating senior—have been installed on utility poles in and around the Carrollton area.

The banners were made possible through contributions from seven donors and four local businesses, including assistance from the Carrollton Street Department. This community-backed effort allows each senior to be publicly honored as they prepare to receive their diplomas and move on to the next chapter of their lives.

Donors who contributed to this year’s banner project include Jimmy’s Backyard BBQ, Jimmy’s Pizzeria, J Green Excavating, Josh DeCarlo Construction, Dodds Funeral Home, Rinkes Insurance, and Guess Motors. Their generosity helped ensure that all seniors could be equally recognized.

Installation of the banners was handled by crews from B & B Tree Service, the Carrollton Street Department, Carroll Electric, and Sheets Electric. Their efforts were coordinated in partnership with Carrollton High School and completed prior to graduation season.

Carrollton High School Principal Jason Eddy expressed his appreciation for the continued support from the community, which has made this recognition tradition possible year after year.