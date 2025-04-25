CHS senior earns Buckeye honor

Killian Myers, a Carrollton High School senior, has been named one of two Students of the Month for April at Buckeye Career Center, where he is enrolled in the Utility Lineworker program.

At Buckeye, Myers is a two-year member of SkillsUSA and wrestled for one year at Carrollton High School. He also works at McDonald’s in Carrollton.

Myers was nominated for the honor by his Utility Lineworker instructors Jim Pimpas and Josh Jump, who said Killian always works to improve his skills in lab.

“He has a drive to succeed, which was shown during our recent rodeo competition. He has a bright future in this field,” they added.

Upon graduation, Myers plans to obtain his CDL and become a lineman. He is a son of Brandy and Brian Myers of 6085 Waynesburg Road NW, Dellroy.

Alyson Perry of Tusky Valley High School was named the second April Student of the Month at Buckeye, where she is enrolled in the Introduction to Nursing program.