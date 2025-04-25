Hemmings Benefits offers coverage when life happens

By Thomas Clapper

FPS Staff Writer

Hemmings Benefits offers a range of voluntary benefits designed to address individuals’ unique needs, regardless of life stage.

Its services provide access to a range of policies, including those covering cancer, heart attack and stroke, home healthcare, final expenses, dental, vision, term life, whole life, accident, hospital, short-term disability, and other essential areas.

Owner Michilyn Hemming says her own experience having a car accident in 2010 eventually led to a change in career.

“I didn’t even know what these policies were, and I had a terrible car accident,” said Hemming. “I was laid up for a while, and I really wish someone had explained to me back then what short-term disability or accident insurance was. One of the reasons I went this direction when I made the career change was because I wanted to be able to help somebody out and try to educate them on what’s out there for someone in that kind of situation.”

Whether employers need to enhance an existing benefit offering or create a benefit offering, Hemmings Benefits can assist with this. Hemming evaluates each situation and sees what offering fits best as they are linked to many providers and also licensed in multiple states.

“Offering employees voluntary benefits can provide financial protection and peace of mind in case of unexpected events such as accident or illnesses that may result in extended absences from work,” said Hemming. “Employees may not have sufficient savings or financial resources to cover their bills during such times, and voluntary benefits can help alleviate financial stress and allow them to focus on their recovery.”

She can work with companies no matter the size, handling policy education, enrollments, and set up payroll deductions such as employee-paid, employer-paid, and some employers offer a dollar amount per pay to use toward a policy.

Hemming said it doesn’t matter what type of medical insurance a client may have because those benefits are going to go to pay doctors and hospitals, where this completely works separately from that. The policy does not look to see what insurance the client has in place, as there is no coordination of benefits. It is typically based on the detailed billing that comes from the hospital or wherever the diagnosis came in because they use that information, and then they either direct deposit or send a check.

“We don’t question or dictate where the money goes,” said Hemming. “The policy provides money so the client can function while they or a family member is recovering.”

Individual voluntary benefits are available to anybody over the age of 18 and every age bracket including senior citizens. Individuals can enroll in policies that get set up for monthly bank draft.

“I call it what-if insurance because I hope nobody needs it, but if you do it will be available,” said Hemming.

In 2025, Hemmings Benefits will be expanding into the Medicare market — local and willing to help individuals and/or businesses.