Josephine Ford earns academic honor

Malvern High School senior Josephine Ford, daughter of Rebecca and Roy Ford, was honored April 14, at Columbus’ 36th annual Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Awards program when she was awarded a $1,500 scholarship for her exceptional academic achievement, leadership, and commitment to her community.

Josephine plans to attend Ohio University in the fall, majoring in civil engineering. At Malvern High School, she is an active and accomplished student, serving as a member of the National Honor Society and the MHS Lighthouse Leadership Team.

She has also represented Malvern at the Rotary Youth Leadership Conference and the HOBY Youth Leadership Conference, showcasing her dedication to personal growth and community service.

In addition to her academic and leadership accomplishments, Josephine balances working part time at McDonald’s and taking numerous College Credit Plus courses, demonstrating strong time management and a commitment to educational excellence.

The Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award, established in 1989 by Ohio’s Educational Service Center superintendents, recognizes one outstanding high school senior from each of Ohio’s 88 counties. This prestigious honor highlights students who exemplify the highest academic achievement, leadership, and service standards.

“Josephine is an outstanding representative of Malvern High School and the entire Brown Local School District. We are incredibly proud of her accomplishments and can’t wait to see the impact she’ll make in the future,” said Supt. Mark Scott.