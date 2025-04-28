Warren J. Haas

Warren J. Haas, 82, went home with our Lord on April 25, 2025.

He was born Nov. 17, 1942, in Dover, Ohio, to the late Joseph and Inez (Mayforth) Haas.

He was a graduate of Massillon High School and was employed as a customer service provider for the East Ohio Gas Co.

In 1966, he married Ann (Baughman), and together they raised two children, Cheryl (Jeffrey) Rich and Joseph (Jeannette) Haas. In 1986, they became the guardians of Valerie (Brian) Sutton, Ronald and Roland Mayforth. Warren will be remembered as a hard worker who provided well for his family and friends. He loved sharing and caring for the farm that had been his home for nearly 60 years.

Along with his parents, Warren was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Ann (2017), and his siblings Robert, Marion and Marjean.

In addition to his children, he will be missed by friends and family, including his grandchildren: Joel (Anne Marie) Rich, Allison (Jonathan) Landis, Shem (Karah) Haas, Nathan (Jordan) Rich, Br. Joseph Jogues, Cole Sutton, Alexa Sutton and Hadley Sutton, as well as seven great-grandchildren.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Minerva Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center and Elara Caring for the love and care Warren received while in their care. You are all angels.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Parish in Maximo, Ohio, on Tuesday, April 29, at 10 a.m. with Fr. G. David Weikart as celebrant.

Calling hours will take place one hour before the service at the church.

Interment will follow at St. Louis Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Minerva Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center or the Elara Caring Foundation in Akron.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.