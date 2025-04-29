Marybelle Crawford

Marybelle Crawford, 91, of Kensington, passed away Saturday, April 26, 2025, in her home surrounded by her children.

She was born Aug. 16, 1933, in Leetonia to Forest and Ethel (Mahon) Dailey.

She graduated from East Liverpool High School in 1951 and was a member of Bethesda Presbyterian Church. Over her lifetime, she raised seven children while sharing her love through sewing, cooking, baking, and canning from her garden. She enjoyed dancing with family and adored the new babies her family brought into the world. She leaves behind the gift of love for family and the joys of Christmas.

Outside the home, she drove a bus for the Southern Local School District and ended her career at the Minerva YMCA, where she was a member engagement specialist for 20 years.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles Crawford, who died in 2009; a daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Scott McIntosh; a son-in-law, Jonathan Emerick; a son, Richard Crawford; a grandson, William Arrasmith; and a great-grandson, Adam Arrasmith. She also lost two brothers, Richard and Forest Dailey, prior to her birth.

She is survived by a son, Michael (Deb) Crawford of Lisbon; four daughters, Karen Emerick of Kensington, Carla (Scott) Sabatino of Hanoverton, Teresa (Jim) Arrasmith of Minerva, and Becky (Mark) Boice of Vermilion; 18 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held at Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva on Friday, May 2, from 10 a.m. to noon. The family will officiate the service, starting at noon.

Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Minerva Area YMCA or Crossroads Hospice.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.