Clifford N. Grimm Jr.,

Clifford Nelson Grimm Jr., 77, of Carrollton, passed away on Sunday, April 27, 2025.

He was born Jan. 31, 1948, to the late Clifford and Gladys Grimm.

Clifford was very proud of his country and served in the Army, stationed in Germany. He married the love of his life, Dorothy Sarah Cartwright, on July 11, 1969. She passed away Jan. 5, 2021.

Clifford began his working career with the Pennsylvania Railroad and then worked for Conrail from 1969 to 1999. From 1999 until 2002, he was employed by Norfolk Southern. He was a member of American Legion Post 0428 and the Farm Bureau.

His favorite hobby was fishing at Atwood Lake. He and Dorothy enjoyed playing euchre with friends. Clifford loved to fix anything mechanical. He relaxed by watching wrestling, Wheel of Fortune, and working word puzzles. He loved animals, especially his dogs.

Survivors include his children, Robert (Sedona) Grimm of Michigan; Virginia Specht and companion Robert Brannon of Carrollton; John (Maria) Grimm of Kansas; Philip Grimm of Malvern; and Mark (Sheri) Grimm of Paris, Ohio. He is also survived by a sister, Laura Johnson of Carrollton; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and one expected; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Clifford was also preceded in death by his sister, Wilma Griffith.

Calling hours were held Thursday, May 1, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Harsh Memorial Church in Harlem Springs.

The funeral followed at 1 p.m., with burial in Harlem Springs Cemetery.

Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home, 330-627-2121.