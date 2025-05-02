Janice L. Bowser

Janice L. Bowser passed away Friday, April 25, 2025, at the age of 85.

She was born April 15, 1940, to the late Michael and Katherine Ladich.

She loved to travel the country and toured across Europe with her brother, Chick. Her hobbies included gardening, baking, and bowling. Janice will be remembered for her homemade candy, fresh pizza, and birthday cakes.

At the age of 50, she went back to school and obtained her associate degree in nursing, becoming a registered nurse. She was a dedicated and patient-centered nurse who worked in several rehabilitation centers.

Janice is survived by her children, Katherine (Edward) Schupbach of Fort Fairfield, Maine, and Michael (Jennifer) Bowser of Alliance, Ohio. She is also survived by her brother, Richard Ladich of Coshocton, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Marsha Ladich and Ina Ladich; nine grandchildren, Andrew, Meghan, Colleen, Maximilian, Joshua, Abigail, Brigid, Jordi, and Troy; and 36 foster grandchildren. She had numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved.

Janice was preceded in death by her brothers, Mitchell Ladich and Charles “Chick” Ladich.

A celebration of Janice’s life will be held June 28, 2025, at Little Sandy EPC Church in Homeworth, Ohio, at 1 p.m. All are invited to join the family in remembering Janice.

Almon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home, 330-627-2121.